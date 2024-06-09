Kashmir

Devotees throng Baba Nagri shrine in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 08: Nearly one lakh devotees gathered at Baba Nagri Wanghat in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district to celebrate the 128th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) with immense religious fervor.
The two-day Urs commenced on Friday and concluded with special prayers on Saturday.
The Urs, observed in the first fortnight of June each year, attracted devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, including regions like Rajouri, Poonch, Kala Court, and Darhal. Hundreds of vehicles transported pilgrims from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag, and other areas to Baba Nagri for the annual gathering.
Special prayers marked the concluding day on June 8, with various Islamic scholars and religious personalities shedding light on the life and teachings of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA).
Sajada Nasheen Baba Ji Sahab Larvi, Mian Altaf Ahmed, concluded the Urs with a heartfelt Dua (prayer).
Devotees expressed their satisfaction and spiritual fulfillment after attending the special prayers. People also congratulated Mian Altaf Ahmed on his recent election as a Member of Parliament, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Addressing the occasion, Mian Altaf Ahmed highlighted the significant contributions of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) and the late Mian Bashir Ahmed. He urged participants to work for the welfare of humanity and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Emphasizing brotherhood and unity, Mian Altaf Ahmed advised devotees to be regular in their daily prayers.
Various religious scholars also spoke, highlighting the teachings and contributions of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) to the welfare of mankind. They emphasized that by following the teachings of Islam, one can lead a peaceful and dignified life, fostering communal harmony.

