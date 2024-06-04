Developing Story

Counting begins for votes in J&K’s five Lok Sabha seats

Irfan Yattoo
Srinagar, June 04: The counting for Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held today on June 4. The counting started at 8 a.m. as per schedule across all centres for J&K’s five Lok Sabha seats.

As the counting is going, citizens across India are eager for the outcome of LS elections 2024 which will decide who will be forming the government at the Centre.

Officials said tight security measures, including three-tier security setups, have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process.

The parliamentary constituencies the counting of which is going include Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu constituencies.

The general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission of India.

