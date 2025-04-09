“Cloudy Weather with Light rain, Snow Expected in J&K on April 9-10” : MeT

Srinagar, April 09: The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period from April 9 to April 20, 2025.

According to the forecast, the region can expect a mix of cloudy and dry conditions, with a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The next two days, April 9 and 10, are expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light rain and snow at most places, accompanied by a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h at a few places.

On April 11, the region will experience generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow at scattered places towards morning, followed by improvement.

The period from April 12 to 17 is expected to be generally dry, before fresh spells of rain and snow return from April 18 to 20.

Travelers, tourists, and transporters are advised to follow admin and traffic advisories, while farmers are recommended to suspend farm operations during April 9 and 10. There’s also a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.