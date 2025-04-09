“Wanted Speaker to step aside temporarily”: JKPC Chief Sajad lone over assembly ruckus on Waqf act discussion

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone on Wednesday demanded that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather step aside temporarily in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill and former Speaker Mubarak Gul preside over proceedings.

Sajad Lone said, “We demanded that the Speaker either goes back to his chambers temporarily and Mubarak Gul take over for the time being and our work will be done. We also brought in a no-confidence motion. If he persists, then I think the no-confidence motion should be successful.”

The dispute comes amid mounting tensions over the proposed discussions on the Waqf Bill.

The People’s Conference and the National Conference have taken divergent positions on the issue, with Lone accusing the Speaker of partiality and procedural lapses.

“Discussions on the Waqf bill will be held if they (NC) want,” he said.

Following chaos that erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over demands to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that the party wanted the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to understand the “sense of the house” and allow a discussion on the act.

This comes after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused a discussion on the Waqf Act despite the ruling demands.

Speaking with ANI, Tanvir Sadiq said, “We didn’t want a ruckus (in the House). A lot of things have been discussed in the assembly of various states in this country…We wanted the Speaker to understand the sense of the House, of the Muslim majority and allow a discussion on this.”

“There would have been a discussion and we would have said what is in our heart. We are not challenging anyone, but in the wake of several examples, we should have been given an opportunity to say what lies in our hearts. We can’t change the Bill but we can say what is in our heart and list the drawbacks of the Waqf Amendment Bill,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PDP MLA Waheed Para and other MLAs of the party reached the Well of the House, showing some papers on their resolution. Following this, they were marshalled out. NC leaders, who had also reached the Well of the House, entered into an argument with J&K People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone.

In turn, the JKPC president Sajad Lone attacked the National Conference-led government, claiming that the party should remove the speaker appointed by them so that a discussion on the Waqf Act could take place in the Assembly.

Lone said that the NC MLAs demand for a discussion “reeks of theatre,” as it was the party’s own Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, who had denied discussions on the Waqf Bill under Rule 58.

“We too want there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that a strong message be sent from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker has been elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this,” Sajad Lone told reporters.

On Monday, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah also voiced their objections to the bill and explained why the debate was not allowed.

“National Conference is against this bill. It is unconstitutional. There are parties in the Supreme Court. Hence, the Speaker did not allow a debate on it. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will serve justice,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal. (ANI)