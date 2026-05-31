Central Kashmir Excise Range destroys poppy cultivation at multiple locations

Srinagar, May 30: Central Kashmir Excise Range intensified its crackdown against the Illicit cultivation of Narcotic crops (Poppy) under the Nasha Mukht Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan and destroyed illegal poppy cultivation at multiple locations across the Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal Excise Range.

The drive was conducted in collaboration with Police, Revenue and Agriculture Department and the FIR was lodged under the relevant sections of NDPS Act at the concerned Police Stations.

All legal formalities including seizure, Sampling and destruction were reportedly completed on spot and Case FIR No. 16/2026 and U/S 8/18 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Lar Ganderbal and investigation has been taken up.

The enforcement action exemplifies the commitment of the Excise Department to curbing illegal activities and upholding the rule of law under the supervision of the Excise Commissioner and the Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir.