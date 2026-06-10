“Hot, Dry Conditions Likely Across J&K Today”: MeT

(ANI Photo)

Srinagar, June 10: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a spell of unsettled weather across Jammu and Kashmir from June 11 onwards, with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds in several areas.

According to the forecast, weather on June 10 is expected to remain generally hot and dry, although brief showers at isolated places during the afternoon cannot be ruled out.

From June 11 to 12, the region is likely to witness partly to generally cloudy conditions, accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain, brief intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, at many places across the Union Territory.Between June 13 and 17, weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with light rain, brief intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds occurring at scattered locations.

The MeT Centre has issued an advisory warning of the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and strong winds at isolated to scattered places during June 11-12.

Similar weather activity, including thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is also likely at a few places between June 13 and 17.

Authorities have further cautioned that brief intense showers in isolated areas of both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions could trigger flash floods and mudslides, particularly during the period from June 11 to 14.