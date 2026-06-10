“Statehood restoration PM Modi’s promise to world, we are waiting”: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jun 10 : National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party desires restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, not merely the rules of business, and is awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre to keep its word on the issue.

Speaking to news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) on the sidleness of a function former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “We want not just business rule but the return of statehood. It is the promise of the PM-led Centre across the world that they will restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.We are waiting for that,” he said.

The National Conference President further said the Prime Minister had also assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of fulfilling his commitment on the statehood issue. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told CM Omar that whatever promise I have made regarding statehood, I will fulfil it,” Dr Abdullah added. (KNS)