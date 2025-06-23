Air India Kanishka bombing : Indian delegation attends 40th anniversary memorial in Ireland

Ireland/Chandigarh, Jun 22: A high-level Indian delegation led by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and representatives from five states, reached Ireland to attend the 40th anniversary memorial of the Air India Kanishka bombing at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork.

The delegation includes prominent elected representatives, including Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi MLA), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Minister from Uttar Pradesh), Gurveer Singh Brar (MLA from Rajasthan), Trilok Singh Cheema (MLA from Uttarakhand), and Narinder Singh Raina (MLA from Jammu & Kashmir).

The memorial service will be held on June 23, 2025, in the presence of Ireland’s Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, and several other international dignitaries. This solemn event not only commemorates the 329 innocent victims of the 1985 terror attack but also reinforces the global commitment against terrorism.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Tarun Chugh said: “The Kanishka bombing was a painful reminder of the brutal face of terrorism, which claimed innocent lives across nations. As I stand on Irish soil, I pay my heartfelt tribute to those who perished, and reaffirm our resolve to unite against terror in all its forms.”