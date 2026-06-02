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6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Italy’s Calabria coast

ByRK NEWS

Jun 2, 2026

Rome , June 2: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region early on Tuesday and was felt as far away as Naples.

The epicentre was located in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the city of Cosenza, about 240 kilometres southeast of Naples.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the quake occurred at a depth of 250 kilometres.

It was felt across the Calabria region, with its effects reaching the Vesuvius area near Naples to the north and the Basilicata region to the east.

No immediate reports of casualties or material damage have been received, but verification and assessment operations are still under way. (ANI/WAM)

By RK NEWS

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