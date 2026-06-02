Sakina Itoo Blames Mehbooba Mufti for Loss of Article 370, Statehood

Srinagar, Jun 2: Jammu and Kashmir’s Education and Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday accused former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of being hungry for power and holding her directly responsible for the loss of Article 370, statehood, and the present crisis in the Union Territory.

Speaking to news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) minister Itoo alleged that the PDP president had rejected unconditional support offered by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to keep the BJP out of Jammu and Kashmir.

When she was in government with the BJP and when the BJP removed her, Dr Farooq Abdullah had offered her unconditional support. He said we don’t need any ministry or office, but keep BJP away.

But she rejected that support because she wanted to sit on the chair,” minister Itoo said. The minister said Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to align with the BJP eventually led to the abrogation of the region’s special status.

“Today, you don’t have a state, you don’t have 370, you don’t have 35A, you don’t have jobs. Thousands are in jail. You don’t have a home, you don’t have the remaining power.This lady has destroyed J&K,” she said.

Referring to the post-2019 political situation, minister Itoo said Dr Farooq Abdullah had once again invited all political parties to unite on a single platform, but Mehbooba Mufti remained absent.

Today, she only wants power. She is trying to get power. For the rest of the people, she has no sincerity, no loyalty. She has destroyed J&K,” the National Conference leader added.

On the issue of recent demolitions, minister Itoo targeted the BJP government while also questioning why action was not taken against influential encroachers. “Why do you always target the poor? How many MLAs of the BJP have occupied thousands of canals of land? Why don’t you take action against them? When you have to target, you only target the poor. This is the saddest thing,” she said.

Minister Itoo reiterated that the National Conference remains committed to fighting for the restoration of statehood, Article 370, and the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)