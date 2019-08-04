Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

August 04, 2019 18:10:00 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers were arrested by police during a naka checking in the downtown Srinagar, a police spokesman said Sunday afternoon.

He said a naka checking was set up at Syed Kocha Kawdra under police station M R Gunj in the downtown.

During the naka checking, a three-wheeler was stopped and during the search, police recovered 48 bottles of Codeine Phosphate. Two drug peddlers, identified as Wajid Ahmad Beig, resident of Shahdab Ellahibagh and Abid Hussain Dar, resident of Bakshiabad colony, Batmaloo were arrested.