July 17, 2019 |

Apropos the report titled “Make Solid Waste Management people’s movement: Div Com to officers” published in this newspaper on Tuesday, there are many takeaways from all that has been said and done in the state to dispose of the solid waste. First the minuses. The Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan, has directed Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable land in all areas falling under Municipal Committees for Solid Waste Management using scientific methods and immediately furnish a report for necessary action. The year being 2019, shouldn’t the report on scientifically disposing of or managing the solid waste have reached the office much earlier when the solid waste management debate had picked the tempo years ago? By now the office should have all the data available and even initiatives on the run to get rid of the solid waste in Kashmir or at least in the city where pollution has crossed the limits. The Div Com asserted that the government is committed to segregate SWM on scientific lines so that inhabitants of the capital city, towns and villages do not face any inconvenience and Kashmir will become pollution free zone. The government has said that on many occasions, but what are the steps or concrete action that has been taken in the last five years? Some environmentalists and activists taking up the issue had observed that the city needed more sewage treatment plants besides an effective drainage or sewer system. How many new treatment plants were commissioned by the government in the last five years? There has been spending on many mega projects, therefore it was expected that the commitment by government would be a little excessive to clean up the valley. By making it a people’s movement, there perhaps is realization that the government may not be able to finish the task on its own. It surely needs cooperation of the people to keep the municipal limits clean, but again it would be like throwing the ball in people’s court. The pluses. The meeting did highlight the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, but there is need to make the masses aware about them. This generally should have been done by municipal bodies who can establish contact with the people and even convince them on managing the waste. But the observation and direction as well comes from the top. It shows how municipal bodies keep on waiting for directions than take an initiative on their own. Nevertheless it is well observed. It should start from the source if the solid waste has to be managed effectively. For waste segregation some basic rules can be devised, however, it will still be a challenge for authorities to make people abide by them. Managing solid waste is in fact simpler than we think.