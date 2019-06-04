Plastic pollution

June 04, 2019 |

As per data more than 50 lakh polythene bags are used and sold per month in the state. The state government imposed a blanket ban on polythene carry bags vide SRO-182 dated 18 June 2008 in J&K’s territorial limits. Still later the state governments vide SRO 122 framed rules for enforcement of various provision of the Act called J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Rules, 2009. It is almost ten years since the ban was imposed on 16 items of non-biodegradable material including polythene, poly bags, nylon, and thermocol. When the ban was imposed the state officials, the municipal authorities, district administration and the Pollution Control Board vowed that it will be executed in letter and spirit, and every step will be taken to make the state of Jammu and Kashmir polythene free. Furthermore the state authorities claimed that the violators of the ban will be fined with five thousand rupees and a jail term of one month. However after a decade not only the government has failed in declaring the state of Jammu and Kashmir ‘polythene free’, it has also been unsuccessful in stopping the transportation and sale of polythene in the state. Although the state government has called for a vigorous campaign against use of polythene in the state and directed Pollution Control Board, Police, Municipal Corporations to dovetail efforts in this direction, it is perhaps too little, too late. Polythene is a nuisance and its harmful effects are far-reaching. It is not only detrimental for environment but also for human lives. Due to its non-biodegradable nature, the dumping sites of the polythene act as a breeding ground for various kinds of disease carrying organisms like the deadly female anopheles mosquito that spreads malaria and cholera. Besides the dumping of polythene in the soil decreases it fertility and turns the earth barren. Another important resource with which polythene is playing havoc is water bodies. Water, being an essential component of human existence and its given indispensability human life can’t afford its contamination. By disposing polythene in water bodies not only water has become unsafe for drinking, but also the toxicity of various harmful substances has increase manifold. Besides launching a sustained awareness drive, there is a need to organize programmes wherein people are practically demonstrated about the harmful effects of polythene on human lives and environment. Furthermore, the state government has to stop the import of polythene into the state. The sooner it will be done the better it would be.