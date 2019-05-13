May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MMU leaders, clerics demand exemplary punishment to minor girl’s rapist

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the gruesome and brutal rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and demanded exemplary punishment to the guilty involved in the crime.

The MMU, an amalgam of all the religious bodies including Shia, Suni, Barelvis, Ahlihadith and others, in unison termed the rape of three-year-old minor as very unfortunate and shocking stated that the act has once again shown that in which direction Kashmir, that was once a religious society, is heading. The MMU said that the incident has not only left the conscience of every Kashmiri badly shaken but brought every head down in shame.

The MMU said that today’s incident is second of its kind in north Kashmir in the past one month stating that such incidents are taking place because of the fact that many people in Kashmir, have forgotten the path and teachings shown by the great Sufi saints who put their blood and sweat to spread Islam in its true form. The MMU said that incident calls for a major introspection.

The MMU urged people across all sections to maintain unity on all fronts. It also strongly condemned the use of force on the peaceful protestors who were protesting against the shameful act.

While referring to the extraordinary meeting of MMU held on May 4 at Mirwaiz Manzil in presence of all the Ulema, religious scholars, Imams and Khateebs special emphasis were laid that the ensuing fasting month be utilized to focus on women's issues as well as curbing moral degradation in the society besides a strong campaign to be launched to counter the waywardness and growing evils .

The MMU also urges civil society to extend their support in launching a strong campaign for weeding out the social evils.