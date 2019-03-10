About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Agencies

Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested four gamblers in the down town Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

He said a party from police station Noorbagh led by incharge Ajaz Ahmad raided a gambling den at Danamazar in the down town and arrested four gamblers.

Stake money over Rs 16000 were recovered, he said adding case under gambling Act has been registered against the accused and investigation taken up.

;