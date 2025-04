Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced Ex-Gratia Relief for Victims Families.

In a post on X, CM_JnK wrote, “No amount can ever fill the void left by the tragic loss of young lives in the Handwara accident.”

“As a gesture of support, ex-gratia relief of ₹1 lakh has been approved for the families of the deceased, ₹50,000 for the injured, and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.” he added.