Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday Greeted all the doctors on the occasion of Doctor’s Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to all hardworking doctors on Doctors Day. Our doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence.”

“Equally notable is their spirit of compassion. They are truly protectors of health and pillars of humanity. Their contribution in strengthening India’s healthcare infrastructure is indeed exceptional,” the post reads.