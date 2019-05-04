About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

3 militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Last surviving militant from Burhan group killed

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) including one of the longest surviving militant of Burhan Wani's group, who had posed together in a photograph in 2014 that went viral on internet, were killed in a gunfight with the government forces Friday morning in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
Police said Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation at Adkhara village in Imam Sahab area of Shopian district after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the wee hours on Friday.
Police said when the forces initiated searches around a cluster of houses, militants, who were hiding in a residential house, fired at the search party.
“The fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight between the two sides in which three militants were killed,” he said. “A militant was killed in the house courtyard while trying to escape the cordon and two others were killed inside the house.”
The bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site and arms and ammunition were recovered.
The slain militants were identified as Latif Ahmad Dar (Tiger) alias Haroon of Dogripora Pulwama, Tariq Shamim Sheikh alias Mufti Waqas of Molu Chitragam and Shariq Ahmad Nengro of Chotigam Shopian.
After the legal-medical formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs for burial.
Latif, who came to be known as Latif Tiger, had joined militant ranks on October 13, 2014.
He had posed with militant commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani in an iconic group photograph and was the only surviving militant from that group.
Locals said he was accused for killing the village Sarpanch of Dogripora and was arrested in March 2014 after which he was released on a parole, which he jumped to become a militant on October 13, 2014.
They said he had earlier come alive from a gunfight in Dogripora village of Pulwama in October 2015 along with two other militants.
He was a ‘Category A’ militant in the Police records and is survived by three siblings besides parents.
He had attended school up to 9th standard and was working as a carpenter before joining militant ranks.
Tariq, son of a slain militant, had joined militant ranks on March 30, 2018.
He had attended school up 10th standard. In Police records he was a ‘Category C’ militant.
Shariq, the cousin of a slain militant Basharat Ahmad Nengroo, had joined militant ranks on March 21, 2019, four days after Basharat was killed in an encounter at Gadapora village of Shopian.
Locals said the house in which the militants were hiding suffered severe damage after it was set afire.
They said many youth hit the streets after the news spread and pelted stones at government forces to disrupt the anti-militancy operation.
They said the forces personnel fired pellets, tear smoke shells and live ammunition in which some youth were injured.
Health authorities at District Hospital Shopian said they received 16 pellet-injured youth.
“Three youth with pellet injuries in eye were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment while others were managed at the facility,” they said.
Authorities at District Hospital Pulwama said the three injured youth were received at District Hospital Pulwama.
“One had a firearm injury in foot and two were pellet-hit cases,” they said. “Of the three, two were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.”
After the gunfight, authorities snapped the mobile internet in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

3 militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Last surviving militant from Burhan group killed

              

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) including one of the longest surviving militant of Burhan Wani's group, who had posed together in a photograph in 2014 that went viral on internet, were killed in a gunfight with the government forces Friday morning in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
Police said Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation at Adkhara village in Imam Sahab area of Shopian district after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the wee hours on Friday.
Police said when the forces initiated searches around a cluster of houses, militants, who were hiding in a residential house, fired at the search party.
“The fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight between the two sides in which three militants were killed,” he said. “A militant was killed in the house courtyard while trying to escape the cordon and two others were killed inside the house.”
The bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site and arms and ammunition were recovered.
The slain militants were identified as Latif Ahmad Dar (Tiger) alias Haroon of Dogripora Pulwama, Tariq Shamim Sheikh alias Mufti Waqas of Molu Chitragam and Shariq Ahmad Nengro of Chotigam Shopian.
After the legal-medical formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs for burial.
Latif, who came to be known as Latif Tiger, had joined militant ranks on October 13, 2014.
He had posed with militant commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani in an iconic group photograph and was the only surviving militant from that group.
Locals said he was accused for killing the village Sarpanch of Dogripora and was arrested in March 2014 after which he was released on a parole, which he jumped to become a militant on October 13, 2014.
They said he had earlier come alive from a gunfight in Dogripora village of Pulwama in October 2015 along with two other militants.
He was a ‘Category A’ militant in the Police records and is survived by three siblings besides parents.
He had attended school up to 9th standard and was working as a carpenter before joining militant ranks.
Tariq, son of a slain militant, had joined militant ranks on March 30, 2018.
He had attended school up 10th standard. In Police records he was a ‘Category C’ militant.
Shariq, the cousin of a slain militant Basharat Ahmad Nengroo, had joined militant ranks on March 21, 2019, four days after Basharat was killed in an encounter at Gadapora village of Shopian.
Locals said the house in which the militants were hiding suffered severe damage after it was set afire.
They said many youth hit the streets after the news spread and pelted stones at government forces to disrupt the anti-militancy operation.
They said the forces personnel fired pellets, tear smoke shells and live ammunition in which some youth were injured.
Health authorities at District Hospital Shopian said they received 16 pellet-injured youth.
“Three youth with pellet injuries in eye were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment while others were managed at the facility,” they said.
Authorities at District Hospital Pulwama said the three injured youth were received at District Hospital Pulwama.
“One had a firearm injury in foot and two were pellet-hit cases,” they said. “Of the three, two were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.”
After the gunfight, authorities snapped the mobile internet in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

 

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;