3 militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Last surviving militant from Burhan group killed

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) including one of the longest surviving militant of Burhan Wani's group, who had posed together in a photograph in 2014 that went viral on internet, were killed in a gunfight with the government forces Friday morning in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police said Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation at Adkhara village in Imam Sahab area of Shopian district after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the wee hours on Friday.

Police said when the forces initiated searches around a cluster of houses, militants, who were hiding in a residential house, fired at the search party.

“The fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight between the two sides in which three militants were killed,” he said. “A militant was killed in the house courtyard while trying to escape the cordon and two others were killed inside the house.”

The bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The slain militants were identified as Latif Ahmad Dar (Tiger) alias Haroon of Dogripora Pulwama, Tariq Shamim Sheikh alias Mufti Waqas of Molu Chitragam and Shariq Ahmad Nengro of Chotigam Shopian.

After the legal-medical formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs for burial.

Latif, who came to be known as Latif Tiger, had joined militant ranks on October 13, 2014.

He had posed with militant commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani in an iconic group photograph and was the only surviving militant from that group.

Locals said he was accused for killing the village Sarpanch of Dogripora and was arrested in March 2014 after which he was released on a parole, which he jumped to become a militant on October 13, 2014.

They said he had earlier come alive from a gunfight in Dogripora village of Pulwama in October 2015 along with two other militants.

He was a ‘Category A’ militant in the Police records and is survived by three siblings besides parents.

He had attended school up to 9th standard and was working as a carpenter before joining militant ranks.

Tariq, son of a slain militant, had joined militant ranks on March 30, 2018.

He had attended school up 10th standard. In Police records he was a ‘Category C’ militant.

Shariq, the cousin of a slain militant Basharat Ahmad Nengroo, had joined militant ranks on March 21, 2019, four days after Basharat was killed in an encounter at Gadapora village of Shopian.

Locals said the house in which the militants were hiding suffered severe damage after it was set afire.

They said many youth hit the streets after the news spread and pelted stones at government forces to disrupt the anti-militancy operation.

They said the forces personnel fired pellets, tear smoke shells and live ammunition in which some youth were injured.

Health authorities at District Hospital Shopian said they received 16 pellet-injured youth.

“Three youth with pellet injuries in eye were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment while others were managed at the facility,” they said.

Authorities at District Hospital Pulwama said the three injured youth were received at District Hospital Pulwama.

“One had a firearm injury in foot and two were pellet-hit cases,” they said. “Of the three, two were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.”

After the gunfight, authorities snapped the mobile internet in Shopian and Pulwama districts.