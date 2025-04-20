Thousands rally across US against Trump policies in renewed wave of protests

Thousands of protestors across the United States rallied once again on Saturday (local time), voicing strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Nearly a fortnight after the first wave of demonstrations, protesters returned to the streets to express frustration over Trump’s policies, including the imposition and threats of tariffs, The New York Times reported.

However, turnout in cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago appeared smaller than the protests held on April 5.

According to an organiser quoted by The New York Times, More than 700 events were planned nationwide, from Jacksonville, Fla., to Los Angeles.

Participants accused the president of trampling on civil liberties and the rule of law, citing concerns over immigration, federal job cuts, economic policies, and other issues.

The protestors gathered outside the White House, repeatedly chanting “shame!” to voice their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

Thousands more marched from the Washington Monument, many demanding that the administration bring back Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia — a Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, The New York Times reported.

“I am worried that the administration would not stop at deporting undocumented immigrants without due process and would imprison and deport U.S. citizens,” said Aaron Burk, who joined the rally in Washington. He added, “Where does it stop?” he said. Burk also said that his daughter is transgender and that he was most concerned about the dehumanisation of minorities, The New York Times reported.

In Jacksonville, Fla., hundreds took to the streets to protest a number of causes, including the president’s attacks on the LGBTQ community and the government’s desire to alter the Endangered Species Act.

“We are losing our country,” said one demonstrator, Sara Harvey. In the last few months, she said she had protested the federal job cuts led by Elon Musk and joined the nationwide protests on April 5. (ANI)