Srinagar Police Demolish ₹2 Crore Property of Notorious Drug Peddler Under Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan

Srinagar, June 4 :Continuing its sustained and uncompromising crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan , Srinagar Police, in coordination with the Revenue Department, demolished an illegally constructed three-storeyed residential structure worth approximately ₹2 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Sheikh Tasaduq S/o Gh. Mohammad Sheikh R/o Mumkhan Mohalla, Rainawari, Srinagar.

The accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases, including FIR No. 112/2019 under Sections 8/20, 18, 21, 29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Awantipora and FIR No. 81/2023 under Sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Budgam.

Additionally, his spouse, Sheikh Maroofa, is also involved in FIR No. 217/2025 under Section 8/22 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Pulwama.

During a comprehensive inquiry and verification of the assets owned and possessed by the accused, it was established that the three-storeyed concrete structure had been raised over encroached State land and was allegedly constructed from proceeds generated through illicit narcotics trafficking.

The action has also resulted in the recovery of valuable Government land worth crores from illegal occupation.

Further investigation revealed that the property constituted illegally acquired assets and represented the financial gains derived from unlawful narcotics activities, apart from being an unauthorized encroachment on State land.

Upon completion of all requisite legal formalities and in accordance with due process of law, the structure was demolished in the presence of the concerned Revenue authorities.

This action reflects the firm resolve of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting drug trafficking networks and ensure that proceeds of crime are neither protected nor allowed to be converted into unlawful assets.

Srinagar Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and appeals to the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies in building a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir.This version is more concise, legally safe, and carries a stronger enforcement message.