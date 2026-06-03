Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely at Many Places Across J&K Today

Srinagar, June 3: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a spell of unsettled weather across Jammu and Kashmir from June 3 to 6, with rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds expected in several parts of the Union Territory.

According to the MeT department, weather on June 3 is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain, thundershowers and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at many places. A few areas may also witness brief intense showers.

The department has predicted one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at most places on June 4 and 5, accompanied by brief intense showers at a few locations.

On June 6, weather conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy, with brief showers at scattered places. From June 7 to 10, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness generally hot and dry weather.

In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along with brief intense showers at isolated to scattered places during June 3-6.

The department advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds and urged suspension of boating and shikara rides during adverse weather conditions.