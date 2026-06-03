Omar Abdullah leads ministers, MLAs to Dachigam for 19‑month stock‑taking

Srinagar, June 03: Taking everyone by surprise, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and MLAs from the National Conference headed to Dachigam National Park in RTC vehicles to take stock of the functioning of the NC‑led government during the past 19 months.

In a post on X, CM Omar, said that they were off for an offsite to spend the day reviewing the last 19 months.

“We are off for an offsite to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months—the good, the not so good, and everything in between,” Omar wrote in a post on X.

The participants had assembled at Gupkar in the morning for the meeting—(KNO)