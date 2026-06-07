PM Modi lauds India women’s football team for capturing SAFF C’ship title

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women’s football team for capturing the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship, saying that it will encourage more youngsters to take up the sport in the coming times.

India claimed the SAFF Women’s Championship title after seven years, defeating defending champions Bangladesh 3-1 in a gripping final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Posting on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Football Team on winning the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026.

They have played excellently through the tournament. This will encourage more youngsters to play football in the coming times. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.”

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2063537099278839945

For India, Pyari Xaxa 42nd minute, Sanfida Nongrum 46th minute, Lynda Kom Serto 82nd minute were among the scorers while Ritu Porna Chakma (45+1) also scored the sole goal for Bangladesh.

Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first-half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses’ advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy.

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the achievement was evident across the Indian camp. Sanfida Nongrum, who played a decisive role throughout the tournament, scoring in both the semi-final and the final, dropped to her knees before embracing teammate Dangmei Grace, who announced her retirement after the match. Around them, players and staff celebrated as India returned to the summit of South Asian women’s football for the first time since 2019.

Grace, a legend of the Indian women’s game, represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.

The triumph capped a remarkable campaign for the hosts, who won all four of their matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one, while ending Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title.

The final had all the ingredients expected from a meeting between the region’s two strongest sides. Bangladesh arrived as defending champions, while India were chasing a title that had eluded them for the last two editions. (ANI)