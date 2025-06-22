Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, says Tehran has right to defend itself

Pakistan on Sunday condemned US attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.

This came in the wake of recent US airstrikes targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Iran’s main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement stating that Islamabad is “gravely” concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.

“Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter,” the statement reads.

“The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond,” it added.

“We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to an end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law,” the ministry said, adding that recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.

Meanwhile. after Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers struck nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, Trump, in his first public remarks, warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be a tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, “I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

He went on to praise the military minds involved in the operation.

“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done and, most importantly, I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States’ military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope so.”

Top brass of the American political leadership stood beside Trump as he delivered the remarks: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. (ANI)