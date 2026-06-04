No theatrics, only consistency: MP Aga Ruhullah sets condition for J&K statehood fight

Srinagar, June 4: National Conference senior leader and Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday said any fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and constitutional guarantees must be based on “consistency and credibility”, not “theatrics or optics”.

Speaking to news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS), MP Ruhullah said credibility of the political leadership was at stake as people were asking questions. “The condition is that there should be sustainability and consistency. If there is no consistency, then there will be theatrics,” the MP said.

Srinagar MP Ruhulla who claimed he was not invited to yesterday’s party meeting, said a serious movement required a roadmap and outreach across Kashmir and Delhi. “Do not try to fool people by sitting somewhere for a day. Make a roadmap. Reach out to the whole of Kashmir. Create a movement,” he said.

He also called for forcing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and creating momentum inside and outside Parliament. Citing the example of Ladakh, MP Mehdi said Kashmir’s political leadership should learn how to fight unitedly for rights.

“If everyone is sincere, all political parties should suspend their political identities and come together on a single platform.We should build a democratic and peaceful movement until the rights taken away in 2019 are restored,” he said while speaking to KNS.

The MP said he was willing to take the first step by resigning from Parliament if a common movement was formed.”I will be the first one to resign from Parliament. Let representatives be chosen from a common movement platform rather than party platforms until our constitutional rights are restored,” he said.

MP Ruhullah said political parties often unite briefly before returning to electoral competition, which weakens collective efforts. “If parties are serious, they should keep electoral politics aside and focus entirely on the movement. People will only trust such efforts if they see sincerity and consistency,” he said.

Notably, The National Conference on Wednesday announced it will hold a protest in New Delhi on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, pressing for restoration of J&K’s statehood and constitutional guarantees.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Dachigam National Park. (KNS)