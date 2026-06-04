LG Sinha Attends ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference 2026 in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, JUNE 4: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference 2026 in Srinagar. Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that the idea of honoring all faiths equally has been woven into fabric of India’s philosophy for millennia.

“While many nations today struggle with challenge of coexistence, diversity has been our natural rhythm of life. While many societies have devised measures to safeguard unity, India embraced ethos and value of coexistence and practiced seamlessly for thousands of years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that respecting all ideas and beliefs has always been tradition of Sanatan Dharma. He said that India has consistently emphasized unity in diversity and shown respect to every faith that emerged thousands of years after Sanatan Dharma.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Rigveda also teaches that hearts and minds should be aligned, our aim should be the same, our feelings in harmony, and our thoughts united.

“Scholars and researchers worldwide agree that the spirit of equal regard for all religions finds its philosophical roots in the ancient traditions of our great country. When I reflect on the ideals and philosophies India has gifted humanity, it becomes evident that through both thought and deed, our Vedas, Upanishads, saints and seers have illuminated a path toward lasting world peace,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that every thread of society must be woven together, advancing with a shared commitment to the welfare of humanity.

“That is precisely what humanity needs most today. The ethos of equal respect for all religions is India’s most precious gift to the world. We must continuously nurture it so we can move forward together in unity and bring prosperity to every community,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting Jammu Kashmir’s exceptional performance during the three phases of the Vande Mataram initiative, the Lieutenant Governor described the achievement as extraordinary and a testament to the people’s enduring patriotic spirit.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the overwhelming public support for the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan. He said that participation from all sections of society has been organic and inspiring.

He called upon citizens, institutions and community leaders to embrace the campaign as a people’s movement and work together towards building a drug-free and healthier society.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof. Meena Sharma, Organiser (Convener), saints, senior officers of the judiciary, police and civil administration, faculty members of various universities, students and public in large number attended the conference.