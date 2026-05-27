Nehru and Modern India

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains one of the principal architects of modern India — a statesman whose vision extended beyond the struggle for political freedom to the creation of a democratic, secular and progressive nation.

His life was inseparably linked with the making of independent India, and his contribution to institution-building, parliamentary democracy, scientific advancement and international diplomacy continues to shape the Republic even today.

Remembering Nehru is not merely an exercise in recalling history; it is an opportunity to revisit the foundational ideals upon which modern India was built — constitutionalism, pluralism, social justice and national unity.Born on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad into a distinguished family, Jawaharlal Nehru was educated at Harrow and Cambridge before being called to the Bar from the Inner Temple in London.

Yet despite his privileged upbringing, he chose the path of national service and became deeply involved in India’s freedom movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nehru emerged as one of the most charismatic and intellectually influential leaders of the Indian National Congress. His commitment to anti-colonial nationalism was accompanied by a profound belief in democracy, secularism and economic modernisation.

He endured repeated imprisonments during the freedom struggle, sacrificing personal comfort for the cause of national liberation.Nehru possessed a rare combination of idealism and political pragmatism.

While inspired by the civilisational depth of India, he also recognised the necessity of scientific temper and industrial progress for a newly independent nation emerging from centuries of colonial exploitation.

It was Nehru who articulated the vision of India as a modern democratic republic committed to equality, development and constitutional governance. At the midnight of independence on 15 August 1947, his historic “Tryst with Destiny” speech captured the aspirations of millions who dreamed of freedom, dignity and opportunity.

As India’s first Prime Minister, Nehru faced extraordinary challenges. The trauma of Partition, communal violence, refugee rehabilitation and the integration of princely states threatened the fragile foundations of the new Republic.

Yet under his leadership, India not only survived these crises but laid the groundwork for stable democratic governance. At a time when many newly independent nations succumbed to authoritarianism or military rule, India under Nehru established a functioning parliamentary democracy rooted in free elections, judicial independence and constitutional accountability.

One of Nehru’s greatest contributions was his unwavering commitment to secularism and pluralism. He firmly believed that India’s strength lay in its diversity and that the State must belong equally to people of all religions, regions and communities.

In the aftermath of Partition, when communal tensions were at their peak, Nehru consistently defended the rights of minorities and upheld the constitutional vision of inclusive citizenship.

His secularism was not hostility towards religion but a principled commitment to equal respect, tolerance and coexistence within a democratic framework.

Nehru also envisioned India as a nation driven by scientific progress and economic self-reliance. He famously described dams, laboratories, universities and public sector industries as the “temples of modern India.” Under his leadership, institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, scientific research centres, public sector enterprises and major irrigation projects were established to accelerate national development.

He believed that poverty, illiteracy and inequality could only be overcome through planned economic growth and investment in education, science and infrastructure.His contribution to India’s foreign policy was equally significant.

In the difficult years of the Cold War, Nehru sought to preserve India’s strategic autonomy through the policy of non-alignment. Along with leaders such as Josip Broz Tito, Gamal Abdel Nasser and Sukarno, he helped shape the Non-Aligned Movement, advocating peaceful coexistence, decolonisation and international cooperation.

His moral voice in world affairs earned India respect on the global stage and reflected his belief that newly independent nations should not become instruments of rival power blocs.

Among the most critical and historically consequential chapters associated with Jawaharlal Nehru was the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

The events of 1947 unfolded amidst the turmoil of Partition, when princely states were required to accede either to India or Pakistan. The princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, initially sought to remain independent. However, the situation changed dramatically in October 1947 when armed tribal invaders supported from across the border entered Kashmir, unleashing violence and threatening Srinagar itself.

At this decisive moment, Maharaja Hari Singh appealed to India for military assistance. The Government of India, led by Governor-General Lord Mountbatten and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, insisted that military support could only follow a formal accession to India.

Consequently, the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, legally acceding Jammu and Kashmir to the Dominion of India. India thereafter airlifted troops to defend the Valley and repel the invasion.Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role during this period, not merely as Prime Minister but also as a leader emotionally and historically connected with Kashmir.

Being of Kashmiri ancestry himself, Nehru viewed Kashmir as symbolic of India’s secular and pluralistic identity. He believed that a Muslim-majority region choosing to remain with a secular India rather than joining Pakistan represented the triumph of democratic and inclusive nationalism over communal division. For Nehru, Kashmir was not merely a territorial question; it was closely linked with the very idea of India as a composite civilisation.

Nehru consistently emphasised constitutional governance, democratic participation and socio-economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. His support for popular political leadership in the region, particularly through his association with Sheikh Abdullah, reflected his conviction that the people of Kashmir should enjoy political representation and modern development within the Indian Union.

He advocated land reforms, educational advancement and infrastructure development aimed at integrating the region with the broader national framework while respecting its unique cultural identity and heritage.

The accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was thus both a legal and political process grounded in the Instrument of Accession signed by the Maharaja and accepted by the Government of India. Nehru’s role remains deeply significant because he sought to balance national integration with democratic legitimacy and constitutional principles.

Though the Kashmir issue later became complicated by international disputes and political developments, Nehru’s larger vision remained anchored in peace, secularism and the unity of India’s diverse communities.

Like all towering historical figures, Nehru’s legacy is also debated and examined critically. Some have questioned aspects of his economic policies, his handling of China before the 1962 war, or certain political decisions concerning Kashmir.

Yet even critics acknowledge the magnitude of his contribution to building democratic institutions in an immensely diverse and newly independent nation. The durability of India’s constitutional system owes much to the foundations laid during the Nehru era.Nehru was not merely a politician; he was also a thinker, writer and humanist.

His works such as The Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History reveal a deep engagement with civilisation, history and human progress. His writings reflected intellectual curiosity, liberal values and faith in humanity’s capacity for reason and cooperation.

He sought to harmonise India’s ancient cultural inheritance with the demands of modern scientific civilisation.For generations of Indians, Jawaharlal Nehru represented hope, modernity and democratic aspiration. His affection for children earned him the enduring title of “Chacha Nehru,” and his birth anniversary continues to be observed as Children’s Day in India.

Yet his larger legacy lies in the institutions he nurtured and the vision he articulated for India — a nation confident in its diversity, committed to democratic freedoms and determined to achieve progress through knowledge and social justice.As we pay tribute to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, we remember a leader who helped shape the destiny of independent India during one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

His contribution to nation-building, democratic governance and the accession and integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India remains an important chapter in the story of the Republic.

Nehru’s enduring message was that India’s future must rest upon constitutionalism, secularism, education, scientific temper and the unity of its people. In remembering him, we also reaffirm the enduring ideals of democracy, pluralism and national harmony that continue to guide the Indian Republic.

Author is a noted Sr.Advocate and an accomplished political analyst