LG Sinha Interacts with NCC Cadets at Srinagar’s Special National Integration Camp 

Srinagar, June 27: lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with NCC Cadets at Special National Integration Camp at Srinagar.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Had a wonderful interaction with NCC Cadets at Special National Integration Camp at Srinagar. This significant event is an opportunity to expose youth from various parts of the country to the rich culture and traditions of J&K and present inspiring example of unity in diversity.”

“NCC shapes young minds & proudly serves society & the nation. NCC cadets have displayed courage & novel approach to challenges to societal progress. Priceless values like discipline, teamwork, leadership and dedication have helped the NCC cadets to build a better future,” the post reads.