Div Com Kashmir reviews Amarnath Yatra 2026 arrangements

Anantnag, May 30 (KNS): Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026, officials said.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and police officials, representatives of line departments, and district administrations involved in the pilgrimage.

Discussions centred around strengthening infrastructure, security, traffic management, healthcare, sanitation, power and water supply, and emergency response mechanisms along the yatra routes.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, gave a detailed presentation on the district administration’s preparedness, including ongoing works, accommodation, medical facilities, and inter-departmental coordination for a hassle-free yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for seamless inter-departmental coordination and directed all agencies to complete pending works well before the pilgrimage commences.

He asserted that every effort must be made to ensure a safe, comfortable, and smooth experience for pilgrims heading to the holy cave shrine.

Officials assured the chair that all necessary measures are being taken on priority and that preparations are progressing as per schedule for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026. (KNS)