J&K Startup Policy: Dir JKEDI reviews status of startup registrations in Baramulla

Srinagar, June 29: Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Saturday reviewed the status of registrations under J&K Startup Policy and recovery of loans in district Baramulla.

On the occasion, Director, JKEDI, Sh. Rajinder Kumar Sharma (JKAS) distributed the training certificates among 15 aspirants trained by the institute recently under Tejaswini scheme in the district. He interacted with the trained aspirants and assured them of all possible support to help them establish their business ventures. He discussed the relevance of the training programme to their respective business ventures and sought suggestions from the trainees for any improvement or modifications needed in the current work schedule of Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs). The Director also reviewed the registrations, Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs (EAPs), and Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) conducted in the year 2024 so far, Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulated, Recovery status-Chronic as well as Chronic activated and demand notices issued.

General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, Mrs. Nighat Alam also interacted with the trainees and motivated them to face any challenges related to the operation of their business establishments with determination.

District Nodal Officer JKEDI, Baramulla delivered the vote of thanks, while all faculty and non-faculty members were present.

By providing a supportive environment and necessary resources, JKEDI is empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to turn their ideas into successful business ventures.