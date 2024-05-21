Former JeI Gen Secy casts vote, hopes for electoral integrity

Kupwara, May 20: Former General Secretary and former district president of the banned Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI), Ghulam Qadir Lone of Ananwan, Qaziabad on Monday said that it has been a long time since the electoral theft of 1987, and hoped it won’t be repeated.

Speaking with Rising Kashmir after casting his vote in Ananwan village, Lone said they lost faith in democracy due to the mass rigging in 1987.

He said he was a contestant in the 1987 election and lost by 700 votes to the NC’s candidate. Lone expressed hope that there would be no more rigging in Kashmir and that only those who receive the people’s votes would be elected, with the results reflecting the true will of the voters.

When asked what gave him confidence that there would be no future rigging, he replied that no one had assured him, but he believed things had changed. He noted “India has realized the massive destruction caused by past rigging and that young people are increasingly aware of these issues.”

He is confident that rigging will not be repeated, as it would prevent any improvement in the situation.

Lone called upon the youth to actively participate in the electoral process by registering themselves in the electoral rolls. He highlighted the pivotal role the youth can play in shaping the future through their democratic participation.

Regarding the ongoing ban on certain political activities, Lone expressed his willingness to engage in elections if the ban is lifted. “If the ban is revoked, I will take part in elections,” he stated, indicating his commitment to contributing to the democratic process.

Lone also contested the 1987 election under the Muslim Mutahida Mahaz and lost by 700 votes. He claimed that thousands of voters were not allowed to vote after 1 PM due to rigging then and the opposition candidate was declared the winner.