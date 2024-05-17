Developing Story

Film-maker Rohit Shetty calls on Lt Governor

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

Srinagar, May 17: Bollywood Film-maker,  Rohit Shetty today met Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

 

You Might Also Like

Amit Shah meets delegations from various communities during Kashmir visit

Rise in voter turnout shows success of abrogation of Article 370: Amit Shah

Gear up, we will contest on all Assembly seats of J&K: Amit Shah to BJP leaders in Srinagar

Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, likely to chair security review meeting

“Modi, Yogi are going to change fate of Purvanchal in next five years”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Minimum Temp Rises At Most Places Amid Dry Weather Forecast In J&K
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Minimum Temp Rises At Most Places Amid Dry Weather Forecast In J&K
Breaking
Fire breaks out near Gandhi college in Srinagar
Breaking
Health ministry delegations visit health facilities in Kashmir
Kashmir
GMC Anantnag hosts workshop on surgical techniques
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.