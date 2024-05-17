Minimum Temp Rises At Most Places Amid Dry Weather Forecast In J&K

Amid dry weather forecast, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.0°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.6°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.7°C against 10.1°C and it was 0.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 10.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.1°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.3°C against 24.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.8°C, Batote 17.3°C and Bhaderwah 13.4°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours but the possibility of thunderstorm activity at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for “brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather is expected. “Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added. (GNS)