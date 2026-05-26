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Eid-ul-Adha: Schools in Kashmir to remain closed till Friday

ByRK NEWS

May 26, 2026
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar, May 26 : The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that all schools in Kashmir region will remain closed from Wednesday to Friday on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

Speaking with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Education Minister Sakina Itoo stated that schools will observe a three-day holiday for the occasion.

In the meantime, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an order said, “In view of celebrations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, all Government schools as well as recognized Private Schools of Kashmir Division shall observespecial holiday on 29-05-2026.”

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has also sanctioned one-day Special Casual Leave for employees of the UT in view of Eid-ul-Adha. The leave can be availed by those wishing to observe the festival.—(KNO)

By RK NEWS

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