CM Omar Visits Residence of Minor Girl in Budgam, Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

Srinagar, May 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of a minor girl in Budgam to offer condolences to the bereaved family following a tragic incident that has sparked widespread concern.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the incident and prayed for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister said the incident had “shaken the conscience of society” and asserted that such elements have no place in a civilised society.

He assured the family that the accused would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and that justice would be ensured.