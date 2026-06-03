Breaking

CIK conducts searches at 8 locations in J&K in 2015 terror conspiracy case

ByRK NEWS

Jun 3, 2026

Srinagar, Jun 3 : The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations across six districts of the valley in connection with a decade-old FIR related to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, sleeper cell networks, and radicalisation activities, officials said.

An official told news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) the searches are being carried out in FIR No. 02/2015 of P/S CIK Srinagar registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, sections 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and section 7/25 of the Arms Act, they said. Based on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation by the CIK, the search locations have been identified in Srinagar (two), Bandipora (two), Kupwara (one), Anantnag (one), Kulgam (one) and Sopore/Baramulla (one), officials added.

The suspects are alleged to be in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and are suspected to be involved in dissemination of extremist propaganda, radicalisation activities and facilitation of terrorism, they said.

“The searches are aimed at recovery of incriminating material, establishing terrorist linkages, identifying associates, facilitators and overground workers, and generating actionable intelligence to further the investigation,” a CIK official said.

Necessary legal formalities are being completed and search warrants have been obtained from the competent court, the official said, adding that the searches shall be conducted in accordance with established legal procedures with adequate security arrangements and technical support teams. (KNS)

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Breaking

Anti-terror ‘Operation Sheruwali’ enters its twelfth day in J&K’s Rajouri

Jun 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

45 forest fire incidents reported in Rajouri over 12 weeks; meeting held to curb blaze

Jun 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

RISE Institute Records Over 15 IIT Selections; Six Girls from J&K Crack IIT in a ‘Historic First’

Jun 2, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking

Anti-terror ‘Operation Sheruwali’ enters its twelfth day in J&K’s Rajouri

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

45 forest fire incidents reported in Rajouri over 12 weeks; meeting held to curb blaze

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

CIK conducts searches at 8 locations in J&K in 2015 terror conspiracy case

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

Traffic Suspended in Beerwah as Water Level Rises in Nallah Sukhnag

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS