CIK conducts searches at 8 locations in J&K in 2015 terror conspiracy case

Srinagar, Jun 3 : The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations across six districts of the valley in connection with a decade-old FIR related to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, sleeper cell networks, and radicalisation activities, officials said.

An official told news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) the searches are being carried out in FIR No. 02/2015 of P/S CIK Srinagar registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, sections 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and section 7/25 of the Arms Act, they said. Based on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation by the CIK, the search locations have been identified in Srinagar (two), Bandipora (two), Kupwara (one), Anantnag (one), Kulgam (one) and Sopore/Baramulla (one), officials added.

The suspects are alleged to be in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and are suspected to be involved in dissemination of extremist propaganda, radicalisation activities and facilitation of terrorism, they said.

“The searches are aimed at recovery of incriminating material, establishing terrorist linkages, identifying associates, facilitators and overground workers, and generating actionable intelligence to further the investigation,” a CIK official said.

Necessary legal formalities are being completed and search warrants have been obtained from the competent court, the official said, adding that the searches shall be conducted in accordance with established legal procedures with adequate security arrangements and technical support teams. (KNS)