“Will not approve any agreement until we have taken rights of our people”: Iranian Parliament Speaker on peace deal with US

Tehran [Iran], May 31 : Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Sunday said Iran will not approve any agreement with the United States aimed at achieving a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia until the rights of the Iranian people are fully secured.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Ghalibaf’s remarks, the Speaker emphasised the importance of translating military achievements into political and legal gains, referring to Tehran’s military resilience against the US-Israel coalition force during the period of the continued conflict.

“What has been achieved in the military field and with our missiles has been with the support and backing of the people, and the job of diplomacy is to turn these victories into political and legal achievements, and the duty of the service field is to solve the problems of the people with the support of these victories,” Ghalibaf said.

“In this path, as I have repeatedly stated, the soldiers of the battlefield of diplomacy have no trust in the words and promises of the enemy. What the criterion is for us is the concrete achievements that we must achieve in order to fulfil our commitments in return, and we will not approve any agreement until we are sure that we have taken the rights of the Iranian people,” he added.

Ghalibaf made this remark during the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the Parliament’s praesidium, held virtually with 187 representatives participating online and 14 attending in person. Ghalibaf also accused the United States of attempting to divide the Islamic Republic and create discord in the country through economic pressure and media manipulation to “compensate for its military defeat” and termed Washington’s efforts to force Tehran to surrender a “false dream”.

Ghalibaf addressed the ongoing “new phase of the war”, warning that the enemy seeks to create such discord, in a veiled reference to the US-Israeli coalition forces.

He stressed that Iranians are determined to resist what he termed the “executioner and murderer enemy bent on destroying Iran and Islam”.

“In the new phase of the war, the enemy is seeking to create discord and destroy the country’s cohesion through economic pressure and media manipulation in order to compensate for its military defeat and force us to surrender; what a false dream!” the Iranian speaker said, as quoted in a statement issued by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). (ANI)