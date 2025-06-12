Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Omar Abdullah hold review meeting on power and housing related projects in Srinagar

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting in Srinagar related to the power and housing projects of the state.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his happiness and said that a lot of work is being done in both the Power and Housing and Urban Affairs departments.

He mentioned that wherever there are any kind of issues, those have been brought to the notice of the Union Government. The Union Minister hailed J-K’s progress in the power sector in the past few months and said that the state has gone ahead of other states in the power sector and in the field of having smart meters and prepaid smart meters.

“It is a matter of great happiness that a lot of work is being done in both the departments (Power and Housing and Urban Affairs,) and wherever there are some issues, they have brought them to the notice of the Central Government and if there are issues here, we have brought them to their notice, we will take them forward smoothly. A lot of work has been done in the power department in the last few years and Jammu and Kashmir has gone ahead of other states in the power department, especially in some things, like smart meters and prepaid smart meters, all other states are far behind in these subjects, but the achievement of Jammu and Kashmir is very high”, Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah highlighted the discussions that took place in the meeting and said that he has some expectations from the central government. Abdullah stated that the Union Government has given some suggestions on which the state government will work and rectify the shortcomings.

“The Union Minister told you that I have review meetings, especially of centrally sponsored projects and schemes, in both the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Generally speaking, there is progress in both. Now, we have some expectations from the central government and they have been mentioned, and suggestions have been received to rectify some of the shortcomings that have been found, and we will act on them”, Omar Abdullah told reporters. (ANI)