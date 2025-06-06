SMC Comm stresses community involvement in afforestation efforts

Srinagar, June 05: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmad emphasised the importance of public participation in environmental conservation, stating, “If every person in Srinagar adopts one plant, we can grow 15 lakh trees and move towards afforestation.”

Speaking to reporters, during a plantation drive, Dr. Owais said that various departments under the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) organized plantation drives at their respective office premises. He revealed that SMC has already planted around 15,000 saplings so far, but much more needs to be done to combat deforestation. “To tackle deforestation and promote afforestation, large-scale community involvement is essential. We’ve taken positive steps and have actively engaged local communities in these plantation initiatives,” the Commissioner noted.

Highlighting this year’s ambitious target, Dr. Owais announced: “We have set a goal to plant one lakh saplings this year. But it’s not just about planting—proper care is crucial for the survival and growth of these plants.” He urged the people to adopt and nurture at least one plant each, which he believes can make a significant environmental impact and contribute to a greener and healthier city.