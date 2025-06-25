SKUAST-K concludes week-long NVIDIA deep learning workshop

Srinagar, June 24: The NVIDIA Deep Learning Ambassador Workshop was held from June 17 to 24 at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir. The workshop was led by Dr Ambreen Hamadani, Assistant Professor and Junior Scientist at SKUAST-Kashmir, and a certified instructor under NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute. The training was organised by the Animal/Plant Modelling Lab, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CAIML) at SKUAST-Kashmir, in collaboration with NVIDIA, a global leader in accelerated computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced graphics technologies.

During the intensive week-long workshop, students were introduced to the fundamentals of deep learning and engaged in hands-on exercises involving neural network training. They worked with convolutional neural networks (CNNs), implemented data augmentation techniques, deployed pre-trained models, and explored advanced deep learning architectures, gaining valuable practical experience in AI model development. Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, graced the introductory session of the workshop and expressed his deep satisfaction with its execution. A staunch advocate of integrating technology into agriculture, he underscored the critical need to upskill students in emerging domains. His unwavering support, visionary leadership, and exceptional guidance were deeply appreciated by both the instructor and the trainees. More than 45 trainees from across the country attended the training in online/offline mode. They expressed their gratitude to the university for such a useful training wherein the certification was provided directly by NVIDIA.