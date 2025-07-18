Mubarak Mandi to become a living heritage space: CM

JAMMU, JULY 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an on-site review of the ongoing restoration and development works at the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex, underscoring the need to enhance its cultural and heritage value for public engagement.

Accompanied by Advisor to the CM, NasirAslamWani, and Jammu East MLA YudhvirSethi, the Chief Minister toured the heritage site and received a detailed briefing on the multi-phase restoration project aimed at reviving the architectural legacy of the former Dogra royal residence.

Principal Secretary, Culture Department, Brij Mohan Sharma, presented an overview of the implementation strategy, while Deepika Sharma, Executive Director of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, gave a comprehensive presentation outlining key components of the project.

The plan divides the complex into six thematic zones, including public spaces, knowledge centres, experiential zones, and a crafts bazaar. Under the Jammu Smart City Mission, novel features such as a library-cum-café within the heritage precinct are also being developed to attract public interest and revive cultural footfall.

Discussions also covered key infrastructure proposals such as the construction of a span bridge and installation of lifts to improve accessibility and overall visitor experience. Officials informed the Chief Minister that a majority of the structures are structurally recoverable and are being meticulously restored to their original glory.

Stressing on the importance of enhancing visitor appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for the early completion of pending works and emphasized that the central courtyard should be developed as a priority area. He highlighted the need for a heritage-sensitive entrance design that creates a welcoming and historically authentic first impression.

In a strong pitch for cultural revitalization, the Chief Minister urged promotion of Dogra crafts through regular events, exhibitions, and community-led cultural programming within the complex.

Advisor NasirAslamWani reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming Mubarak Mandi into a vibrant, accessible heritage hub that balances historic preservation with contemporary utility.

The Mubarak Mandi Complex is among Jammu’s most iconic heritage landmarks and is envisioned as a multifaceted cultural destination, comprising museums, event venues, artisan spaces, and heritage hospitality services.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed operational challenges and future resource requirements to ensure both the immediate restoration goals and long-term sustainability of the site are met.

Senior officials present included Subah Mehta, Joint Commissioner JMC and Additional CEO, Jammu Smart City; AshwaniKangotra, Superintending Engineer, PWD; and other concerned department heads.