Top Stories

Mubarak Mandi to become a living heritage space: CM

Calls for fast-tracking pending works Orders Heritage Courtyard development, infrastructure boost at Mubarak Mandi Public Spaces, Craft Bazaars Planned Calls for more cultural activities at restored Mubarak Mandi

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

JAMMU, JULY 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an on-site review of the ongoing restoration and development works at the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex, underscoring the need to enhance its cultural and heritage value for public engagement.

Accompanied by Advisor to the CM, NasirAslamWani, and Jammu East MLA YudhvirSethi, the Chief Minister toured the heritage site and received a detailed briefing on the multi-phase restoration project aimed at reviving the architectural legacy of the former Dogra royal residence.

Principal Secretary, Culture Department, Brij Mohan Sharma, presented an overview of the implementation strategy, while Deepika Sharma, Executive Director of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, gave a comprehensive presentation outlining key components of the project.

The plan divides the complex into six thematic zones, including public spaces, knowledge centres, experiential zones, and a crafts bazaar. Under the Jammu Smart City Mission, novel features such as a library-cum-café within the heritage precinct are also being developed to attract public interest and revive cultural footfall.

Discussions also covered key infrastructure proposals such as the construction of a span bridge and installation of lifts to improve accessibility and overall visitor experience. Officials informed the Chief Minister that a majority of the structures are structurally recoverable and are being meticulously restored to their original glory.

Stressing on the importance of enhancing visitor appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for the early completion of pending works and emphasized that the central courtyard should be developed as a priority area. He highlighted the need for a heritage-sensitive entrance design that creates a welcoming and historically authentic first impression.

In a strong pitch for cultural revitalization, the Chief Minister urged promotion of Dogra crafts through regular events, exhibitions, and community-led cultural programming within the complex.

Advisor NasirAslamWani reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming Mubarak Mandi into a vibrant, accessible heritage hub that balances historic preservation with contemporary utility.

The Mubarak Mandi Complex is among Jammu’s most iconic heritage landmarks and is envisioned as a multifaceted cultural destination, comprising museums, event venues, artisan spaces, and heritage hospitality services.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed operational challenges and future resource requirements to ensure both the immediate restoration goals and long-term sustainability of the site are met.

Senior officials present included Subah Mehta, Joint Commissioner JMC and Additional CEO, Jammu Smart City; AshwaniKangotra, Superintending Engineer, PWD; and other concerned department heads.

Major drop in mercury recorded across J&K
LG congratulates JU for achieving A++ grade by NAAC
CM Omar chairs high-level meet to review Muharram arrangements
Gulmarg, Sonamarg receive fresh snowfall, rains lash plains
HC dismisses plea in Illegal possession of migrant property
Share This Article
Previous Article Post Pahalgam attack: Tourist sites in Kashmir set for phased reopening
Next Article New LG must walk tightrope in Ladakh: CM Omar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi’s visit to China for SCO summit under consideration: MEA
Top Stories
Umeed: J&K Bank holds capacity-building workshop for FPOs
Business
Modigovt’s security measures have strengthened India: Amit Shah
Top Stories
CBC organises orientation for J&K cultural artists to boost public outreach, awareness
Business