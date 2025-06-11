Breaking

LG Sinha undertakes pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji from Baltal track

First Chairman of SASB to Reach Holy Cave Through Track in Recent Times  

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha became the first Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board to reach the Holy cave in recent times through Baltal track.

The Lieutenant Governor inspected the maintenance, upgradation and widening of Yatra track enroute and took first-hand appraisal of the measures taken by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Border Road Organisation (BRO) to ensure the safe and hassle-free pilgrimage of the devotees. He lauded the unprecedented works done by the BRO and SASB.

The Lieutenant Governor said after the culmination of the Yatra in 2024, special focus has been laid on developing safe Yatra tracks on both the routes.

“The alternate route from Chandanwari to Pissutop will be made available with safety hand railing and surfacing for Yatra 2025 for facilitating the on-foot yatris and better managing the Yatra along the Chandanwari axis,” the Lieutenant Governor further added.

The safety hand railing in vulnerable stretches has been developed on Pahalgam route.

The unstable formations along both the routes are addressed with gabion/ breast walls, ILC fence and installation of wire mesh to overcome the danger possessed by the shooting stones on Railpathri-Brarimarg, Kalimata- Lower Cave, Panjtarni – Sangam- Holy Cave, Chandanwari – Pissutop – Zozibal stretch.

Further, Granular sub base material applied on all slippery stretches along both routes.

ILCB tiles have been laid on slippery stretches of both routes i.e. Domail – Railpathri – Brari stretch on Baltal route and Chandanwari – Pissutop – Zozibal- MG Top stretch on Pahalgam route.

