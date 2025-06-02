KU observes World Bicycle Day with ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event

Srinagar, June 01: The University of Kashmir (KU) on Sunday celebrated World Bicycle Day 2025 with a special edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’, organised by the varsity’s Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

The event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle, sustainability, and community engagement on campus. Students, faculty members and officers of the varsity actively participated in the cycle rally, demonstrating a shared commitment to well-being and environmental consciousness. Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, in her message, said, “Cycling is not just a mode of transport, it is a symbol of our commitment to the planet, to our well-being and to shared community values. It is encouraging to see such strong participation in initiatives that promote sustainable and healthy living.” The cycle marathon was jointly flagged off by Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, and Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal.

Addressing the participants on the occasion Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada said that events like these reflect the university’s broader commitment to sustainability and student wellness while Prof Naseer Iqbal added that bicycling is an inclusive activity that brings together different sections of the university community for a greater cause. Speaking on the occasion Dean, Students’ Welfare, KU Prof. Pervez Ahmed, said that youth are the torchbearers of a sustainable future, and such events reinforce the values of health, discipline, and responsibility among students. Chief Proctor KU, Prof. Imtiyaz A Khan; Coordinator, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPE&S) KU, Dr. Surjeet Singh, Assistant Director DPE&S KU, Tawseef Ahmad and Cultural Officer DSW KU, Dr. Shahid Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.