“Dry Forenoon, Rain and Hailstorm Likely in J&K During Afternoon Hours” : MeT

Srinagar, May 23 (ANI): Tourists enjoy shikara rides across Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, May 25: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast generally dry weather during the forenoon on May 25 across Jammu and Kashmir, with brief spells of rain, gusty winds and hailstorm expected at scattered places during afternoon and late afternoon hours.

According to the MeT department, weather conditions are likely to remain generally hot and dry on May 26 and 27 across the Union Territory.

The department said Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness generally cloudy weather from May 28 to 29, with one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at scattered to fairly widespread places.

From May 30 to June 3, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, although brief spells of rain or thundershower at isolated places during late afternoon hours cannot be ruled out.

In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph at a few places during Sunday afternoon and again on May 28 and 29.

The department also said hot and dry weather conditions are likely to prevail at many places in Jammu division, with heatwave conditions expected at a few places during May 26 and 27.