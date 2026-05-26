DGP announces commendation awards after Gulmarg Gondola rescue

Srinagar, May 26 : Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday announced commendation awards for police and rescue personnel involved in the successful operation to evacuate tourists stranded mid-air after a technical snag halted the Gulmarg Gondola service in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Around 320 tourists were rescued after a joint operation by the police, SDRF and other rescue agencies.

Addressing the rescue teams at Gulmarg, Prabhat praised the personnel for carrying out the operation in difficult weather and mountainous terrain.

He said the rescue mission was completed despite major challenges, including rocky terrain, bad weather and the complexity of evacuating people from suspended cable cars.

“Today all of you have made J&K Police proud,” the DGP said while commending the efforts of personnel from police, Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K Armed Police and SDRF.

Prabhat said all personnel involved in the operation would be nominated for awards. He said those who have not yet received the DGP Commendation Disc would be awarded the honour, while personnel who have already received it would be considered for other commendation awards.

The DGP said the successful operation reflected the bravery, dedication and professionalism of the rescue teams, who continued the mission despite exhaustion and difficult conditions.

He also congratulated the officers and personnel for safely rescuing the stranded tourists and completing the operation late at night.(KNS)