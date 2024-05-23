“Atrocities committed since 2019 are no longer acceptable,” Mehbooba Mufti hit out at Centre

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the central government and said that “atrocities” committed since 2019 are no longer be “acceptable” adding that the people will give the befitted answer to them via vote.

“In the first and the second phases of the polling, people voted in huge numbers. I am hopeful that people in South Kashmir will vote in even bigger numbers than North Kashmir. People want to give a message to the government in Delhi that the atrocities committed since 2019 are no longer acceptable and they will answer to it via vote,” Mufti told reporters.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Polling on the seat will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Notably, despite PDP being part of the INDIA bloc, the National Conference nominated Mian Altaf Ahmad from the seat against Mehbooba Mufti.

In the fifth phase, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent.

As per the ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the constituency in the last 8 Lok Sabha elections in 35 years.

The voter turnout in Baramulla was 5.48 per cent in 1989, 46.65 per cent in 1996, 41.94 per cent in 1998, 27.79 per cent in 1999, 35.65 per cent in 2004, 41.84 per cent in 2009, 39.14 per cent in 2014 and 34.6 per cent in 2019. (ANI)