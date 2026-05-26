Amit Shah praises BSF for “befitting reply” to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

Bikaner , May 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for their commitment to national security during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that they gave a “befitting reply to Pakistan” whenever the situation called for it.

Addressing the BSF personnel during his visit to the Sanchu Border Outpost on the India-Pakistan border in Bikaner, the Home Minister emphasised that the Central force not only held its ground firmly against all challenges but also played a significant role in maintaining the morale of residents living in the border districts.

“I would also like to highly praise the performance of BSF personnel during Operation Sindoor. Everywhere BSF took charge, they stood firm–not just stood firm, BSF also made a huge contribution in maintaining the morale of the citizens of border districts, and wherever needed, BSF personnel also gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, which has always been your tradition,” said Shah.

Highlighting the significance ofSanchu post -border, he added, “This post is inscribed in the history of Indian wars with golden letters. Today, I am also standing on the same ground and talking to you. This is a matter of great joy for me.

“Operation Sindoor were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. (ANI)