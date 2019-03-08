About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019

Women’s Day

The official United Nations theme for International Women’s Day (IWD), 2019 is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”. “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” puts innovation at the centre of efforts to reflect the needs and viewpoints of women and girls and to resolve barriers to public services and opportunities,” Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka who is UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women explained in a statement. On Thursday, a day before IWD, Governor Satya Pal Malik while conveying greetings noted that all segments of our population must come forth to launch a sustained campaign for strongly supporting women on varied fronts including social, economic, cultural and political for rapidly transforming into a more gender-balanced world. Whether it is the view of the UN official, the state governor or an ordinary person, there is an agreement on the inequality that women in the world are subject to. The UN theme and ideas about the change and bridging the gender inequality are broad-based; they have to be in view of the complex environs, societies and cultures where women live with their defined roles. One of the major concerns on gender equality for last many years has riveted on institutional equality. Poor representation of women in institutions that wield power and influence in the states and societies has been a universal problem. In social, economic and political circles, lesser number of women has a bearing on gender inequality. From a statist view, the policies are of import and if there is low representation of women in the institutions or processes that eventually frame the policies, it is likely that some of the concerns of women may not get the quantum of attention they deserve. So the governments have to be at the forefront of the campaigns aimed at reducing the gender equality gap. Whether it is government, in policy making or other non-government institutions, there is not even 40-60 ratio in their composition. For a moment, if we reverse the ratios we get the picture somehow as how women suffer from inequality. For instance in any office, if there are twice or thrice the number of women to that of man, we can predict how the behavior and sensitivity towards women-specific issues would be. In politics, women issues are sidelined not only because of lesser priority but also because the sensitivity towards such issues is low owing to poor representation of women. It starts from political seat and goes down to the bottom level, to village bodies and eventually the homes where women have hardly any role in important matters of life. This is not academic rhetoric but a reality. It can be changed if both men and women agree to grant greater role to women in all affairs of life.  

 

