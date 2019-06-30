Volleyball tournament held

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Volleyball tournament comprising of eight teams from the area of Vilgam Army Camp under Op Sadbhavana concluded with final match between Kakrosa A and Waisa.

Presence of Commander Rashtriya Rifles Sector was a big boost and encouraging factor for the participating teams.

The matches witnessed tough competition and were contested to a nail biting end. Moreover the response from the crowd was overwhelming.

The winner of the tournament was Kakrosa A. Both winner as well as runner up teams was awarded with a trophy, other prizes, individual Volleyball uniforms and medals. The chief guest felicitated the winner and runner up team.

A post the match an interaction with local youth was organised over refreshments. Such events help provide exposure to the local budding sportsmen to show case their talent.

