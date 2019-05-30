Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

May 30, 2019 | Agencies

Two militants were killed in an encounter which ensued after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Thursday in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district.

Official sources said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a CASO at Dangerpora, Sopore, following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the wee hours on Thursday.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house search was launched. When security forces were moving towards a particular area militants hiding there fired at them with automatic weapons.

They said the forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter. 'Two militants were killed in the gunfight.' Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

The internet mobile service has been suspended in Sopore as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours, the sources said.

[UNI, Representational Pic]